Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday highlighted the need to provide internet connectivity to every village in the state.

He met Union IT and Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Delhi on Thursday and requested him to hasten Bharat Net work in the state.

“As directed by the Centre to go for a PPP model, we requested him to start the work soon and complete it,” said Rajendranath.

The minister also sought approval for setting up a Scheduled Castes (SC) commission from the Centre. Earlier, a single commission used to cater to both SCs and STs.

Rajendranath also requested the Centre to establish a law university in the state, adding that Prasad responded favourably to all these requests.

–IANS

sth/vd