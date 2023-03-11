Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the need to reorient the skill infrastructure system according to the needs of Lord Vishwakarma.

The Prime Minister addressed a Post Budget Webinar on the subject of ‘PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman’.

Referring to skilling and creating job opportunities for crores of youth through Skill India Mission and Kaushal Rozgar Kendra, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for a specific and targeted approach.

Modi said that the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana is a result of this thinking.

Explaining the need for the scheme and the rationale of the name ‘Vishwakarma’, the Prime Minister talked about the exalted status of Lord Vishwakarma in the Indian ethos and a rich tradition of respect for those who work with their hands with implements.

Mentioning the continued attraction of hand-made products, the Prime Minister said that the government will provide holistic institutional support to every Vishwakarma of the country which will ensure easy loans, skilling, technical support, digital empowerment, brand promotion, marketing and raw material.

“The objective of the scheme is to develop traditional artisans and craftsmen while preserving their rich tradition. Our aim is that Vishwakarmas of today can become entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this, sustainability is essential in their business model.”

He requested all the stakeholders do a hand-holding of Vishwakarma colleagues, increasing their awareness and thereby helping them in moving forward. For this you have to go to the ground, you have to go among these Vishwakarma companions.

The Prime Minister further informed that skilled craftsmen were contributing in their own ways towards exports in ancient India.

He lamented that this skilled workforce was neglected for a long time and their work was considered non-significant during the long years of slavery.

Even after India’s independence, the Prime Minister pointed out that there was no intervention from the government to work for their betterment and as a result, many traditional ways of skill and craftsmanship were abandoned by the families so that they could make a living elsewhere.

He also highlighted that startups can also create a huge market for craft products through the e-commerce model apart from helping them with better technology, design, packaging and financing.

The Prime Minister concluded by requesting all the stakeholders to prepare a robust blueprint and emphasized that the government is trying to reach the people in the remote parts of the country and many of them are getting the benefits of the government schemes for the first time.

20230311-121603