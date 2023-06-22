INDIA

Need to show strength in rally if CM is to be changed in Hry: Rao Inderjit’s daughter

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter and BJP State Executive member, Aarti Rao, said that if the chief minister of Haryana is to be changed, then the upcoming June 25 rally will have to be made successful.

The statement of Aarti Rao, who addressed a public rally in Pataudi, Gurugram, on Wednesday, indicates that all is not well between Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Rao Inderjit Singh is a big name in the politics of Southern Haryana. He has been winning the election from Gurugram Lok Sabha for four consecutive times.

But many times, the news of Rao Inderjit Singh’s altercation with Haryana Chief Minister has also come to the fore.

While addressing the workers, Aarti Rao went to the extent of saying that “if the Chief Minister is to be changed in Haryana, then the rally has to be made successful on June 25.”

It is pertinent to her mention that on completion of nine years of BJP, rallies are being organised in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

Similarly, on June 25, a rally is being organised in Pataudi falling under Gurugram Lok Sabha, which is being led by sitting MP and Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh.

In her address, Aarti Rao told the workers that Southern Haryana has great importance in state politics.

Sources said, “Exactly 10 years ago when Rao Inderjit Singh used to be in Congress. Even then he had a desire to become the chief minister and the news of his altercation with the then chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also used to come to the fore.”

“To fulfil the dream of becoming the chief minister, he left the Congress and joined the BJP but this could not happen in BJP as well,” sources added.

