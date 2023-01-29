ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neeharika Roy excited about her sari look in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam…’

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan’ actress Neeharika Roy talked about wearing saris as her post-wedding look.

Talking about her new look, Neeharika shared: “I feel sari is one of the most graceful attires in the world, and whenever a woman wears it, she looks beautiful. When I got to know that my look is getting changed in the show and I will be wearing sari, I got very excited.”

As the story revolves around Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Radha (Neeharika Roy), it is shown that Radha has successfully stopped the wedding of Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) and Mohan with the help of Tulsi (Kirti Nagpure), police, and an NGO.

In fact, Radha managed to tie the knot with Mohan.

Now, post her wedding, she is seen wearing saris. Briefing about her new look, she added: “I am loving this new look of mine and since this is my first time wearing sari regularly, I am also learning how to drape it. I am definitely going to miss wearing beautiful lehengas but I can’t wait to try different styles of saris now. I am sure the viewers will love my new look along with the upcoming track of the show.”

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

