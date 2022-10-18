TV actress Neeharika Roy revealed doing a stunt in the show ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’. She said action sequences are new to her and that she enjoys doing them.

The actress, who is currently seen playing the female lead Radha in the show, stated: “I have performed many stunts in the show and all for the first time in my career. But I must say, every day is new learning for me. I learned how to rock climb, I shot a sequence in a borewell and pit.”

The show which is a love story of Radha (Neeharika) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) will have an action sequence performed by Radha. In the upcoming episode she will be seen being pushed by Damini (played by Sambhabana Mohanty) into a fire to stop her marriage with Mohan.

Neeharika said performing these stunts is never easy for her but she always tries to give her best while doing them.

“My first reaction to most of these stunts is ‘How will I do it?’ Then I took a deep breath and gave it my all. Recently, I shot a sequence with fire, and it was challenging for me. It was a small room that was lit by fire on all sides, it was scary yet exciting,” she added.

‘Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

