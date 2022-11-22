ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neeharika Roy recreates scene from ‘3 Idiots’ in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam…’

NewsWire
0
1

TV actress Neeharika Roy recreated the scooty scene from the 2009 film ‘3 Idiots’ in the daily soap ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’.

She said: “This is the first time I rode a scooty in my life, I never thought I needed to learn one but because it was the scene’s demand, I learned it a little bit. I was extremely scared to shoot for the sequence not because I have never ridden one, I knew that would be taken care of, but I was more scared for Gungun (Reeza Choudhary) because I had to perform the scene with her.”

Neeharika is seen playing Radha in the show, who is an optimistic girl, and is shown in love with Mohan, played by Shabir Ahluwalia.

The actress further shared how she prepared for doing the stunt and learned riding a scooty for a sequence in the show.

“However, somehow, I managed to ride the scooty with a day’s practice and as soon as I entered the hospital, it just reminded me of the scene where Aamir Khan enters the hospital on a scooter in the film ‘3 Idiots’.

“I felt great after riding the scooty and now I think I would like to own one,” she added.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

20221122-182203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jr NTR reveals his look in ‘RRR’

    On finishing shoot for Bengali film, Yami talks about her love...

    Deepika Padukone shares sneak peek from ‘Pathaan’ dubbing session

    Vijay, Ananya pay tribute to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar