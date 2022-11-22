TV actress Neeharika Roy recreated the scooty scene from the 2009 film ‘3 Idiots’ in the daily soap ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’.

She said: “This is the first time I rode a scooty in my life, I never thought I needed to learn one but because it was the scene’s demand, I learned it a little bit. I was extremely scared to shoot for the sequence not because I have never ridden one, I knew that would be taken care of, but I was more scared for Gungun (Reeza Choudhary) because I had to perform the scene with her.”

Neeharika is seen playing Radha in the show, who is an optimistic girl, and is shown in love with Mohan, played by Shabir Ahluwalia.

The actress further shared how she prepared for doing the stunt and learned riding a scooty for a sequence in the show.

“However, somehow, I managed to ride the scooty with a day’s practice and as soon as I entered the hospital, it just reminded me of the scene where Aamir Khan enters the hospital on a scooter in the film ‘3 Idiots’.

“I felt great after riding the scooty and now I think I would like to own one,” she added.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

