Neelu Vaghela returns to TV with a ‘strong and beautiful’ role

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Neelu Vaghela returns to the small screen after a while, and she says it feels good to be back on the set.

Neelu, widely known as Santosh in “Diya Aur Baati Hum”, will be soon seen as Pratibha Devi in the show, “Aye Mere Humsafar”.

“Pratibha Devi is a strong independent woman who, after losing her husband, starts selling home-made spices. The business goes on to become one of the largest in Rajasthan. She loves her family and knits them together. When I was offered this role, I had no reason to decline it as the character offered was so strong and beautiful,” said Neelu.

She hopes her character inspires women. “Most women feel that their life is over after they lose their partner. They tend to feel dependent on their kids and other family members for their life ahead, but my character shows them how not to set their house as their boundary and that they can stand on their feet,” said the actress.

This is the first show she has taken up after almost a year. “It feels good to be back on sets,” said the actress.

“The pre-production process of the show took place during the lockdown due to the pandemic. So most interactions with the team took place over Zoom calls, to understand characters and narrations. We also had dialogue-reading sessions. I had never done something like this before. It was an unreal feeling for me when I realised how technologically advanced the world has become. Even on the sets today, things feel very different but we are taking utmost precautions and making sure the authenticity of the scene is not lost,” said Neelu.

“Aye Mere Humsafar” will air on Dangal channel from August 31.

