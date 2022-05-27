Bollywood’s noted and talented actor Neena Gupta is riding high on the praise coming her way for the success of the second season of her Amazon Prime Video series, ‘Panchayat’.

In a recent interview Neena Gupta opened up about a time many years ago when she would get thrown out of movie projects. The actor also revealed that back then she would get very jealous of fellow actor, the talent powerhouse, Shabana Azmi, who unlike Neena would land up with really good roles in movies and shows.

Neena Gupta made her acting debut with the movie ‘Saath Saath’ in 1982. The movie starred Deepti Naval and Farooque Shaikh in lead roles. Besides this, Neena has been a part of movies like ‘Mandi’, ‘Drishti’, ‘Rihaee’, ‘Suraj ka Satvan Ghoda’. Besides these, Neena has also starred in international projects like ‘Mirza Ghalib’, ‘The Deceivers’, ‘In Custody’ and ‘Cotton Mary’.

Speaking to Indian Express in a new interview, Neena Gupta recalled her initial years in the industry and how she would get jealous of Shabana Azmi.

She said, “Long time back, I used to be jealous of Shabana Azmi because she used to get all the nice parts. There were many other actresses also. Sometimes I was told that we are doing this role but was thrown out from it.”

While that sounds like a traumatic event, Neena has clearly rallied well from it as the actress is now a part of several hit movies and TV shows. She has established herself as a talented actor in the movies as well as web space.

Neena Gupta is right now stoked about the success of ‘Panchayat 2’. The first season of ‘Panchayat’ premiered in 2020 and it became a huge hit. Neena Gupta will next be seen in ‘Goodbye’ helmed by Vikas Bahl. Besides this, she also has Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ in the pipeline. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.