Neena Gupta: Danced my heart out in ‘Aunty kisko bola’ song

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta put on her dancing shows for a song she shot after a while, and she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

The actress will be seen dancing to the peppy track “Aunty kisko bola” with Mithila Palkar in the upcoming web series, “Masaba Masaba”.

“I had a good time shooting for the dance number with Mithila Palkar. The background dancers were also aunties, they were wearing caps and red silver shining kameezes,” Neena recalled.

“We shot the dance in three sequences — in one I’m dressed in a sari, the second one was in an old car and the last one had flashy lights and with all the aunties on the floor. With this song, I did something different, danced my heart out,” she added.

The fictionalised series “Masaba Masaba” is inspired by the lives of Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba. The mother-daughter duo will play their fictionalised versions in the Netflix show, which drops on August 28.

–IANS

