ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neena Gupta, husband Vivek, ex Vivian Richards come together on Masaba’s wedding day

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actress Neena Gupta on Friday posted a picture from the wedding of her daughter Masaba Gupta with actor Satyadeep Mishra.

She took to Instagram where she shared a picture with Masaba from the wedding. In the image, Neena can be seen placing her hands on Masaba’s shoulders. The family picture also features Neena’s husband Vivek and Masaba’s father Vivian.

She captioned it: “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends @masabagupta @instasattu.”

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her onscreen debut with ‘Masaba Masaba’ and was also seen in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’.

Satyadeep made his debut in acting in 2011 with ‘No One Killed Jessica’. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in ‘Vikram Vedha’ and as a spy in the web series ‘Mukhbir’.

20230127-183201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First look of Nikhil Kumar’s ‘Yaduveera’ well-received by Kannada audiences

    IANS Review: ‘Jai Bhim’: A masterpiece that inspires (IANS Rating: ****)

    Kay Kay Menon was swimming in sea of unknown during ‘Farzi’...

    ‘Drishyam’ director Jeethu Joseph: Social media helps fans to know of...