Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently opened up that she has been having talks with people who have expressed interest in adapting her autobiography titled, ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ into a biopic.

In 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta’s memoir, a book that was almost 20 years in the making as Neena Gupta was not sure if she wanted to release it.

The book chronicles her life beyond her work in front of the cameras; it captures her struggles of being a single mother to her first marriage that barely lasted a year. In the book, Neena talked about many unknown details of her life providing an unfiltered peek into her life behind all the stardom.

The book was a hit and from the looks of it, there may soon be a movie out of it. Neena Gupta is yet to finalise any plans for the biopic, but in a conversation with Indian Express, she stated that she just had the first meeting discussion about the film proposal.

She said, “Let’s see what happens,” and added that she currently has no actor in her mind who she feels can essay her role in the film. “My opinion doesn’t matter. The producer will decide who is fit for it. I cannot interfere in it and I have not even thought about it yet,” she said.

When speaking about her autobiography, Neena Gupta had previously told HT, “The media doesn’t know me. Nobody knows the real me. Aur main koi acting nahin kar rahi. I’m talking about the story of my life, which is narrated by me and not the media. This is pure out of my heart. So jahan meri zindagi mein drama hai, wahan bata diya, aur jahan nahin, wahan pe chhod diya. Jhoota drama thodi laungi (So when there was drama in my life, I included it and when there wasn’t, I said it as it is. I didn’t want to bring in any fake drama in my story).”

On the work front, Neena Gupta will soon be seen in ‘Panchayat 2’ web series along with Raghubir Yadav and Jitendra Kumar. The series has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2022.