Actress Neena Gupta, who plays an uber cool grandmother in the recently-released streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, has shared that she loves to binge on Turkish web shows and has become accustomed to a lot of things about Turkish culture.

Talking to IANS, the actress shared that OTT has led to cross-culture evolution as she spoke about her content choice from across the globe.

She told IANS, “I am hooked on to Turkish web shows.”

When asked which ones, the actress replied, “Every single one of them.”

She added, “And it’s so difficult because the show that I am watching right now drops a new episode every Friday, so I have to wait for an entire week.”

The OTT has helped her learn many new things about Turkish culture, as she said, “Watching Turkish web shows has helped me learn a lot many Turkish words. I got to know about Turkish wedding ceremony and Turkish culture. The world has suddenly become so small.”

‘Lust Stories 2’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

