The teaser for the Lara Dutta and Neena Gupta starrer ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’ was released recently and its bustling with life. Taking the reins as one of the leads, veteran actress Neena Gupta will be sharing the screen with Kanwaljeet Singh after a long time since their highly popular drama series ‘Saans’.

Talking about her excitement of working with her fellow ‘Saans’ actor once again, Neena Gupta said: “I am working with Kanwaljeet Singh after a very, very long time and we don’t even meet socially so I have not even met him for a long time. But we have such a good rapport that it didn’t feel like we have not seen each other for so many years or not worked together.”

She continued: “We were at ease with each other. This is a very beautiful thing between me and him that we are very much at ease. We both have good command of Hindi so we just see the scene and improvise. This is what we would do in ‘Saans’ also.”

“The director was very open and very good and we had a lovely time, we joked around. It was a wonderful experience and I wish I could do more work with him. Things might have changed, it might have become digital but as actors it’s still the same. It was a wonderful experience just like it was in ‘Saans'”. she added.

The 56-second teaser of ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’ shows a simple but elegantly crafted romantic tale with a strong flavour of slice-of-life. Set in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, the trailer shows the couples meeting up and discovering their happiness as Mohit Raina recites a nazm in the background, speaking of the philosophies of love and where it can be found.

Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the movie follows three distinct love stories revolving around very distinct individuals hailing from different walks of life. Cutting across the barriers of age, race, status, and societal norms, these individuals come to discover the meaning of true love and companionship as they navigate the whirlwinds of time, presenting intertwined stories of love, luck, and loneliness, showing that even in the throes of solitude, one can still find love.

Written by Sudeep Nigam, the film stars Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohit Raina, Kanwaljit Singh, and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, and Manisha W. ‘Ishq- E- Nadaan’ will premiere on July 14, 2023 on JioCinema.

2023070835875