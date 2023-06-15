ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neena Gupta says ‘Hindi-Vindi’ brings Hindi to the forefront of NRI audience

Actress Neena Gupta, who has a slew of releases lined up, has shared that her upcoming film ‘Hindi-Vindi’ will bring Hindi to the forefront of the NRI audience. The film is set around the NRIs who have left an indelible mark on the global stage.

This musical film gives a sneak peek into the intergenerational language barriers and love between a visiting grandmother and her Australian-Indian grandchild, Kabir.

The film follows Kabir’s transformative journey as he learns Hindi through the fusion of Western and Indian music. It stars Neena Gupta as the grandmother, Mihir Ahuja as Kabir, and Shannon K. as Rihanna.

Talking about her role in the movie, Neena Gupta said: “I am delighted to play a key role in the upcoming film Hindi-Vindi. Hindi is close to my heart, and this film brings Hindi to the forefront of the NRI audience. I am also looking forward to working with the young and talented filmmakers Ali, Jayant, and Aniket. They are passionate about telling interesting stories. I am excited about the shooting in Australia.”

The film, directed by Ali Sayed, co-written by Ali Sayed and Jay Sharma, promises an authentic portrayal of heritage and family bonds, and will be shot in Australia.

Ali Sayed, director of Hindi-Vindi added: “Hindi-Vindi is a story that I have been working on for the past four years, and I am incredibly excited to finally share it with the world. This film is close to me and every immigrant and will resonate with audiences worldwide. We are also proud to be working with a talented cast and crew from Australia and India, and we believe that the creative collaboration will showcase the best of both cultures.”

