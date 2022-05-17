Neena Gupta, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming comedy drama webseries ‘Panchayat’, has shared that she is in talks with producers for adapting her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ into a feature film.

However, she revealed that it is in the initial stages as she only had her first meeting with the producers recently.

Neena told the media that she hasn’t given much thought on who should play her on-screen and also that it’s the makers’ prerogative. Last year Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta’s memoir which took almost 20 years to complete as the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor wasn’t sure about it initially.

From dating West Indies cricketing legend Sir Viv Richards, raising her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own as a singer mother to making a thrilling comeback on the silver screen with ‘Badhaai Do’, the veteran actress has had a journey full of challenges that she took in her stride and lived life on her own terms.

In her autobiography, the actress has touched upon many known and unknown aspects of her life like her much-publicised affair with Richards and the media frenzy that surrounded Masaba’s birth.

