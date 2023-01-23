SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Former goalkeeper of the Indian women’s hockey team, Neena Asaikar-Rane breathed her last in a Mumbai hospital on Monday, following a protracted illness. She is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter.

Aged 73, she had played in two World Cup hockey tournaments in Paris (1974) and Edinburgh (1979). India had entered the semis for the only time in Paris.

Neena was a member of the Indian team that won the Six-nation Tournament at Madras in 1975. She was a recipient of the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Award bestowed by the State of Maharashtra. She was associated with Sanjan Home an institution for the differently abled.

The cremation will be conducted at 10 am on Tuesday at the Vile Parle Hindu Crematorium, the family informed.

