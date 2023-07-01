INDIA

Neeraj Chopra clinches second Diamond League 2023 title

NewsWire
0
0

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field on Saturday, media reported.

His fifth attempt of 87.66m extended his lead over others, with Julian Weber of Germany managing only 87.03m in the last attempt, Mid-Day reported

With not an ideal beginning to his campaign in Lausanne, Chopra began his first attempt with a foul throw. He registered his first legal throw in the second attempt with a throw of 83.52m, but he was placed third behind Julian Weber (86.20m) and Jakub Vadlejch (84.71m).

The 25-year-old Indian superstar had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.

2023063032099

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Agra road renamed after late VHP leader Ashok Singhal

    ED raids 9 locations in Maharashtra in PMAY scam

    Finally, one division bench judge accepts to hear WBSSC scam case

    J&K approves Rs 2L interest-free loan for PMAY-U beneficiaries