Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field on Saturday, media reported.

His fifth attempt of 87.66m extended his lead over others, with Julian Weber of Germany managing only 87.03m in the last attempt, Mid-Day reported

With not an ideal beginning to his campaign in Lausanne, Chopra began his first attempt with a foul throw. He registered his first legal throw in the second attempt with a throw of 83.52m, but he was placed third behind Julian Weber (86.20m) and Jakub Vadlejch (84.71m).

The 25-year-old Indian superstar had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.

