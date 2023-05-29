INDIASPORTS

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the upcoming FBK Games in Hengelo, the Netherlands due to a muscle strain he sustained during training.

Chopra started his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m on his first attempt at the Qatar Sports Club, on May 5.

FBK could have been the second event of the season for the World Championships silver medallist.

Taking to Twitter, Neeraj wrote: “Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury.

“Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success.

“I am on the road to recovery and will aim to be back on the track in June.”

The 25-year-old recently became the world’s number one in the men’s javelin with 1455 points, becoming the first Indian to top the chart.

Chopra has planned to train at Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland during this time and his proposal was accepted by the Sports Ministry last Thursday.

Neeraj is scheduled to compete in multiple World Athletics – Gold Level tournaments in June. After FBK he was slated to compete in the Paavo Murmi Games on June 13 in Finland.

But, after this muscle strain injury, it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to appear for that event as well.

