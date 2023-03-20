INDIASPORTS

Neeraj Chopra to train in Turkey for 61 days under TOPS funding

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will train at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey after the Sports Ministry’s (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved his proposal for training for a period of 61 days in the Middle East country.

Neeraj, who under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding had trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will head to Turkey on April 1 and will remain there till May 31.

The TOPS funding will cover Neeraj, his coach Klaus Bartonietz and his Physiotherapist’s Airfare, Boarding & Lodging, Medical Insurance, and Local Transportation costs among others, a media release said on Monday.

Apart from Neeraj, the MOC members during their meeting on March 16 also approved financial assistance towards procurement of golf set equipment & hiring of a personal coach, fitness & nutrition trainer for Deaf Olympics gold medalist Diksha Dagar.

They also approved financial assistance for badminton players Priyanshu Rajawat towards participation in Swiss Open, Spain Masters & Orleans Masters and for shuttler Sankar Muthusamy towards participation in Orlen Polish Open and Slovenia Yonex Open.

20230320-124801

