Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni to star in ‘Taj Mahal 1989’

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actors Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni along with Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha will bring alive a story about love, friendship, politics and heartbreak, in the upcoming web series “Taj Mahal 1989”.

The Netflix series also stars Anud Singh Dhaka, Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan, Shiri Sewani, Mihir Ahuja and Vasundhara Singh Rajput.

Releasing on February 14, “Taj Mahal 1989” encompasses the old-world charm of love and the complicated nature of relationships in smalltown India.

It traces the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy.

–IANS

