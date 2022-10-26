Filmmaker-producer Neeraj Pandey, who is known for films such as ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and others, is coming up with a new show titled ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ in the capacity of a show creator.

This will be a streaming show inspired by the true story of how Bihar’s most dangerous criminal was caught. The crime series follows the tussle between two men on opposite sides of the law – one a dreaded gang lord and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha.

The show will soon drop on OTT platform Netflix and will be a first for Pandey, who has earlier worked with Disney+ Hotstar with shows like ‘Special Ops’.

Speaking about his collaboration with Netflix and his upcoming series, Neeraj said in a statement, “I am elated to announce Friday Storytellers’ (his production banner) partnership with Netflix with our upcoming series ‘Khakee-The Bihar Chapter'”.Giving a sneak-peek into the story, he mentioned, “This cop and crime thriller, set in the early 2000s, from the heartland of Bihar is a big story which we have been wanting to create and share for sometime and through the directorial lens of Bhav Dhulia and the production expertise of my partner Shital Bhatia, we have endeavoured to bring the flavour alive with the tonality and treatment.”

The show has been shot in extremely trying circumstances in Jharkhand and Bihar across multiple Covid waves, and boasts of a talented ensemble of Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das depicting strong characters.

The project is produced by Friday Storytellers and directed by Bhav Dhulia.

