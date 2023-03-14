HEALTHINDIA

NEET PG 2023 result declared, Mandaviya says ‘great job in record time’

The NEET PG 2023 result was released by the National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday – just nine days after the exam.

The NEET PG exam was held on March 5 for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. Around 2.9 lakh students registered to appear for the NEET PG examination this year.

Appreciating the efforts of the NBEMS, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it has done a great job in declaring the results in record time.

“The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today! Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts”, tweeted Mandaviya after the result was announced.

The NEET PG cut-off 2023 score for the general category and EWS is 291 out of 800, while the same for the general category-PwBD is 274 and 257 for the SC/ST/OBC. “Each and every question in NEET-PG 2023 was reviewed by the subject matter experts from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-PG 2023 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys,” said the official notification.

“As per the inputs from the subject matter experts, no question was found to be technically incorrect or ambiguous,” the notification added.

