The result of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-PG (NEET-PG) has been declared, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday evening.

He congratulated students who qualified in the exam. “NEET-PG result is out, congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.

“I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule,” he said in a tweet, also sharing the link for checking the result.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam.

