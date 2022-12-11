ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Neeti Mohan remembers her mother doing ‘kanyadan’ at her wedding

NewsWire
0
0

Ace singer and judge on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ Neeti Mohan, recalled how on her wedding day, her mother, performed the ‘Kanyadaan’ ritual, as her father Brij Mohan Sharma was not well and didn’t want the wedding postponed because of his condition.

The parents came to a mutual decision and Neeti’s mom would perform the ritual. Later, calling them her lifelines, Neeti sang the song ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ for them.

Neeti said: “I just want to say today that if every father becomes this supportive, and all the mothers are strong like my mom in tough times, who took a strong decision of doing my kanyadaan by herself because my dad was not keeping well, it would be amazing.”

After listening to Devika’s performance of the song ‘Dilbaro’ and knowing about her bond with her father, Neeti was left in tears as she recalled her parents and how much they did for her.

The singer, who got a lot of popularity for her songs such as ‘Ishq Wala Love’, ‘Tu Hi Tu’, or ‘Naino Wale Ne’, added that her parents are like God to her and she gave them credit for her success and achievements.

“‘Mere liye ye dono mere Bhagwan hai’ (For me, these two are my God), and wherever I am today or will achieve in my life, I owe it to them,” she added.

The singing reality show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan. ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ airs on Zee TV.

20221211-155805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Scam 1992’ is top Indian series in IMDb list of highest-rated...

    Balance key to mitigate health costs of binge streaming: Experts

    Guru Randhawa teases and announces his new 7-track album ‘Unstoppable’

    Satyen Chaturvedi: Versatility in roles excites me