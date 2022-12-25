ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neeti Mohan wants to make an album with top ‘Li’l Champs’

Playback singer Neeti Mohan has revealed that she has planned to release an album with the top five ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestants. She also expressed her wish of turning to Santa Claus on the Christmas special episode.

Neeti said: “I feel I want to be Santa Claus all my life. There is something that has been in my heart from the time I met these little talented contestants, and because today we are celebrating Christmas special, I want to say that I will release an album with the Top-5 contestants of the show.”

The singer, who got a lot of popularity for her songs such as ‘Ishq Wala Love’, ‘Tu Hi Tu’, or ‘Naino Wale Ne’, added that she always wanted to give a platform to the young talents and this she will make possible through her album.

“I have been thinking about it for a very long time. I want all of them to get a platform, even after this show gets over, and we stay connected forever. So, I will be very grateful if I get to make an album with the top 5 contestants. I will be honoured, and it will be the most memorable part of this show for me,” she added.

The Top ten contestants including Jetshen Dohna Lama, Atanu Mishra, Devika Sharma, Prajyot Gundale, Rafa Yeasmin, Harsh Sikander, Palakshi Dixit, Dnyaneshwari Ghadge, Atharva Bakshi, and Aarohi Soni had a gala time with their favourite cartoon characters Chhota Bheem and Little Singham, who appeared on the show for ‘Christmas Special’ episode.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ is judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Anu Malik. The show airs on Zee TV.

