Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in the theatrical film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, has become the owner of a plush property situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai.

The residential 4 BHK property is located on the seventh floor of the Sunteck Signia Isles, and has a built-up area of 3,387 square feet. As per housing.com, the property costs Rs 17.4 crore, and was registered on May 10, 2023.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore was paid towards the transaction. This one is a resale purchase bought from Kewal Krishan Nohria.

