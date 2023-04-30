ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on 3rd death anniversary

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has remembered her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor on his third death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Neetu shared an old memory with Rishi. In the image, the couple posed together and smiled for the camera.

She captioned it: “You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 in 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He worked in many films including Kabhi Kabhie, Bobby, Rafoo Chakkar, Chandni, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Do Dooni Chaar, Naseeb, Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons, Mulk and 102 Not Out among many others.

Neetu was last seen on screen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

