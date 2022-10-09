ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neetu Kapoor shares shirtless pic of Ranbir’s ‘Brahmastra’ look test

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared a set of pictures showcasing her son Ranbir Kapoor’s well chiseled body from the look test of his latest release ‘Brahmastra’.

Days after its release, Neetu shared some of Ranbir’s unseen shirtless pictures from his look test for the film in Bulgaria on her Instagram stories. The pictures were originally shared by Ranbir’s trainer and lifestyle coach Kunal Gir.

They show a shirtless Ranbir in low-waist jeans, with his six-pack abs stealing attention. Two pictures show the actor striking poses as if bringing his powers together, minus the VFX.

‘BrahmAstra: Part One – Shiva’ is a fantasy action-adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse.

It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

20221009-175402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunny Pancholi says he left ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ for he couldn’t...

    Vinit Kakar wants to embrace spontaneity, participate in reality TV shows

    Kishwer Merchantt shares baby shower photo

    Director Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Manmadha Leelai’ to release on April 1