A five-year-old boy suffering from dog bite died after the doctors failed to administer rabies vaccination on time in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

Sameer Basha, son of Fairoz and Famida, belonged to Korataladinne village.

As the news spread, the public, including the boy’s parents, staged a protest against the negligence of the doctors at Hosuru government hospital. They questioned why the boy was not administered the rabies vaccine while undergoing treatment for the dog bite.

On October 30, the boy was bitten by a dog while playing in the neighbourhood of his house. His parents rushed him to the nearby Hosur Government hospital where the doctor administered him an injection and sent them back.

But, as the boy did not recover, they took him to a private hospital in Gowribidanur town. As his condition was critical, he was referred to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Bengaluru.

The boy succumbed at Indira Gandhi Hospital. The blood tests had shown that his brain was affected by the poison due to dog bite.

When the parents came to Hosur Government Hospital for the death certificate of their child, they learnt that the doctor had not mentioned about administering rabies vaccination to their kid while he treated him.

On being questioned, the doctor and staff gave vague answers.

The parents, relatives and public had staged a protest in this connection and demanded action against the doctor.

