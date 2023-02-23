ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neha Kakkar gifts sunglasses to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant

Playback singer Neha Kakkar gifted sunglasses to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Shivam Singh after she was impressed with his performance on the popular dance number ‘Kala Chashma’ from ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

Her husband Rohanpreet Singh will be gracing the show as a celebrity guest.

Shivam’s rendition of the romantic track ‘Tere Naam’ and the foot-tapping chartbuster ‘Kala Chashma’ grabbed the eyeballs of the judges and celebrity guests. Neha wondered how he had sung two songs with completely different moods and genres at the same time.

Neha, who is known for giving several hits like ‘Second Hand Jawaani’ from ‘Cocktail’ and ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘London Thumakda’ and several others, praised the contestant for his performance.

She gave him sunglasses during the performance of ‘Kala Chashma’ on the stage and said: “In the beginning, when you added your version of Shayari in the song, it was so amazing. When I sing this song now, it is going to sound completely different, You sang very well, Shivam. Both songs are from different genres, and you have done justice to both.”

The top 8 contestants including Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh amazed the judges and guests with their performances.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

