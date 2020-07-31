Neha Kakkar is pop star of the country: Yasser Desai

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Singer Yasser Desai feels Neha Kakkar is the pop star of this country.

Yasser and Neha have collaborated on an upcoming single titled “Dil ko karaar aaya”. The song is penned by Rana and composed by Rajat Nagpal.

“I think Neha completely deserves all the success coming her way. From where she came, what she has achieved is completely phenomenal. She is the pop star of this country and she deserves to be at that spot, which she has earned with hard work and dedication,” said Yasser.

Talking about their new collaboration, he added: “This is the second time I have sung with Neha. We both sang together for the first time in ‘Fukrey Returns’, for the song ‘O meri mehbooba’. But this is my first duet with Neha, so I am looking forward to it. It’s a beautiful romantic song, with a video featuring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, Yasser said: “A lot of my projects are stuck due to this coronavirus pandemic, so I hope that this lockdown ends as soon as possible. I have sung songs for big projects with well-known composers but currently I can’t disclose the names. As far as individual projects are concerned, I am working on a few singles in which I will be featuring as well. Let’s see when they come out.”

“Dil ko karaar aaya” releases on July 31, on YouTube.

