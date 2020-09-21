Neha Kakkar’s ‘Taaron ke Sheher’ hits top spot on YouTube, Sunny Kaushal thanks fans for all the love

Neha Kakkar’s ‘Taaron Ke Sheher, starring Sunny Kaushal has hit the no.1 position on YouTube. Following this, Sunny Kaushal took to Instagram to thank his fans.

The new song recorded by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal, also mark’s Sunny Kaushal’s debut as a music video actor.

“Taaron ke sheher” is a romantic number that was shot over three days last week in Delhi amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first thing I shot for after the lockdown and it was fun to be back on set and with such amazing people. I couldn’t have asked for a better music video debut,” said Sunny, who is the brother of actor Vicky Kaushal.

In the track, Sunny is seen sporting a rugged look and long hair.

Sunny made his Bollywood debut with “Bhangra Paa Le” earlier this year.