Neha Kakkar, Singhsta’s new song ‘Massla’ cashes in on Synthpop wave in music industry

Playback singer Neha Kakkar, who is known for songs like ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Aankh Marey’ and other hits, released a new track on Tuesday. Titled ‘Massla’, the song is an upbeat track and also features Punjabi singer Singhsta.

Synthpop seems to be the flavour of the season which the mainstream Hindi music industry seems to be capitalising on after the likes of A. P. Dhillon, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh popularised the genre through their own compositions, and ‘Massla’ has synthpop elements playing at the forefront.

Talking about the song, Neha Kakkar said, “‘Massla’ is such a fun party song – Singhsta and I just let our hair down and grooved to the beats. There’s a lot of dancing, lots of masti, lots of attitude and we had a blast shooting this track.”

Directed by Adil Shaikh, the music video of the song is set against the backdrop of a club as Neha Kakkar and Singhsta battle it out through vocals and dance moves.

Singhsta said, “I’m very happy to work with Neha, who has been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout this process. It was amazing to collaborate with her on ‘Massla’ and I hope audiences enjoy this track as much as we enjoyed putting it together.”

Director Adil Shaikh added, “It’s always a fun experience shooting with Neha and with Singhsta also with us, it was even more fun. Neha is not only a superb singer but also a great dancer and we can all see that in the music video. I’m sure the audience is going to enjoy it.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the groovy track has been composed and penned by Singhsta, and is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

