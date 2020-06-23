Neha Kakkar takes social media break: ‘Don’t worry, I am not dying’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar has taken a temporary break from social media because she is tired of the “hatred, nepotism, jealousy, judgements and bad people”.

The singer announced the news on Instagram, saying: “Going back to sleep. Please wake me up when there is a better world! The world where there is freedom, love, respect, care, fun, acceptance, good people.”

“Not hatred, nepotism, jealousy, judgements, bossy people, Hitlers, murders, suicides, bad people.”

“Good night! Don’t worry, I am not dying. Lol! Just going away for a couple of days.”

Neha’s decision comes at a time when many celebrities have quit social media. Recently, actress Sonakshi Sinha and actor Saqib Saleem quit Twitter.

