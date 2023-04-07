ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neha Marda’s team shares update as they ‘Wait for a speedy recovery’

NewsWire
0
0

After TV actress Neha Marda got hospitalised due to pregnancy-related complications, her team posted pictures of the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress on her Instagram handle in which she is in her hospital bed undergoing treatment.

Along with pictures, her team also shared health updates in the caption and mentioned: “Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey….She has all faith on that one power..Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam.”

After her post, many of her fans shared their best wishes for her speedy recovery. One of the social media users wrote: “All the best Neha.”

Another fan mentioned: “My fav Indian actress. I pray for speedy recovery and deliver like a Hebrew woman.”

Neha, who is known for her performance in TV shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Doli Armaano Ki’, and others, shared the good news about her pregnancy with her fans last year through a social media post.

She has never been hesitant while opening up about her pregnancy and kept her fans updated about every stage and all the mood swings she went through during this phase. Now, she is under observation in the last phase of her pregnancy.

20230407-154404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bhuj’ actor Mahesh Shetty: I have always idolised Ajay Devgn

    Shakti Arora performs daredevil stunt all by himself for ‘Kundali Bhagya’

    Tanuj Virwani joins cast of ‘Illegal’ season 2

    Aditya Seal receives most promising actor award at Dehradun film fest