The police notice served to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore for her song ‘UP mein ka ba’ that focuses on the death of two women in Kanpur Dehat during an anti-encroachment drive, has started acquiring political overtones.

The Congress has extended support to Rathore and has asked her not to worry over the notice.

“We are against tyranny and we will fight and we will win,” the Congress spokesman said, asking her to keep the ‘fire burning’.

The Samajwadi Party said the government’s move showed its ‘ugly face’.

“This government is afraid and sends notices to those who hold up a mirror to its governance, ” said the party.

The SP president tweeted a rejoinder by saying, “UP mein jhoote cases ki bahar ba/ UP mein garib kisna behaal ba/ UP mein pichhde, dalit par prahar ba/ UP mein karobar ka bantadhar ba/ UP mein bhrashtachar hi bhrashtachar ba/ UP mein bin kaam ke bas prachar ba/ UP mein agle chunav ka inezar ba/ UP mein agli baar BJP bahar ba.”

The fledgling Adhikar Sena said that its leader will soon be visiting the in-laws of Neha Singh Rathore in Ambedkar Nagar to express their solidarity with her and her family.

Neha was married about eight months ago in Ambedkar Nagar though she mostly lives in Delhi with her husband Himanshu Singh.

