Nehha Pendse turns entrepreneur for a new ad

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Nehha Pendse is playing an entrepreneur in a new ad for a brand, Primus, which utilises spaces at restaurants that often go unused when they are not at their peak hours.

“It’s one of a kind concept, absolutely need of the hour and I am glad to be associated with it,” she said.

In the ad, she plays an entrepreneur who can work from a restaurant which is “co-working” and it offers a variety of services to make it a conducive place to work from.

On the personal front, the former “Bigg Boss” contestant has entered a new phase in her life. She tied the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas in an intimate ceremony earlier this month.

