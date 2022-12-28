The BJP has deemed the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, responsible for the situation in Kashmir, and said that the Valley was divided in 1948, because of Nehru.

The BJP, on Wednesday, shared a date-wise description of related events on its Twitter handle and wrote, “Nehru took the Kashmir issue to the UN, leading to the breaking of Kashmir.”

The party shared a poster with a picture of Nehru, and stated that tribals with the support of Pakistan’s Army invaded J&K on October 22, 1947.

Adding that, following UN’s interference, ceasefire came into force on December 31, 1948, which resulted in one-third of the valley going under Pakistan.

Continuing the political attack on the Congress, the BJP said that it was because of them that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) came into existence on January 1, 1949, and Congress made Article 370 a part of the Indian Constitution on October 17, 1949.

