When the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial was ongoing there were pictures leaked of Amber Heard and Elon Musk and Amber Heard and James Franco in the elevator of Depp’s mansion. These images were said to be from a time when Heard was still married to Depp.

Now a few weeks after the verdict of the trial is out, a new set of pictures have leaked online, again from the elevator but this one show Heard kissing a woman. As per reports the woman who was kissing Amber Heard was actor Cara Delevingne.

But is still not clear if the image shared happened while the Heard was still married to Johnny or after the couple were separated.

If these reports are true, then it might prove the claims made by James Franco who had stated previously that he was in a kind of threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne.

A YouTube channel called Popcorn Planet released the pictures of the actress kissing Cara in the elevator. The same images were shared on Twitter as well.

Here is the tweet:

Meanwhile, after a trial that went on for six weeks, a seven person jury decided that Amber Heard did in fact defame Johnny Depp with her 2018 op-ed piece and so awarded him $15 million in damages. The ‘Aquaman’ actress though has to only pay $8.4 million because of a Virginia law that limits the amount that can be paid as punitive damages.

In the case filed, both parties had sued each other for defamation and of the three counts filed by Heard, the jury agreed to one count and so awarded her $2 million in damages.