INDIA

‘Neighbourhood’ policing in Coimbatore to reign in anti-social elements

NewsWire
0
0

Coimbatore police has formally rolled out the “Neighbourhood Police” strategy to rein in anti-social elements of the city.

As part of the plan, the police department will deploy its personnel in every area who will act against the anti-social elements.

Details of the policeman concerned will be displayed prominently in the assigned area.

The public can communicate with the policeman regarding the wrong activities taking place in their neighbourhood.

They need not visit the police station and can contact policemen responsible for their areas with their grievances and concerns.

To make the process easier, every policeman will be provided with visiting cards containing his contact details besides information about the respective police stations.

Details of senior officers will also be included in the cards and can be contacted in case the local policeman fails to perform his activities.

A senior officer of Coimbatore police told IANS, “The idea is to curb anti-social activities. The neighbourhood police can actively work among the local residents and learn about suspicious activities in their localities. The October 23rd Coimbatore car blast in which a radicalised youth, Jameesha Mubin died is a reason for such an initiative as people will come to know to whom they were renting out their premises if a proper background check is conducted.”

He, however, said that preventing crimes is a major initiative and curbing terrorism is also an agenda for the city police taking initiative.

20221219-103204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AI, 23 new forensic standards in new CA curriculum

    Assembly polls: Twitter launches search prompt with EC

    Five Odisha govt officials arrested on graft charges in two days

    Koregaon-Bhima case: NIA says JNU, TISS students were recruited for terror