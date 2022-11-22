Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi’s on-screen chemistry as Dayaben and Jethalal was loved by the audience in the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

In fact TV actress Aishwarya Sharma is also a big fan of this jodi and thus she recreated their chemistry with her husband and actor Neil Bhatt.

Dayaben and her hilarious and entertaining conversation with Jethalal in a Gujarati accent created a huge fan base of this jodi on social media. Disha, who played the character of Dayaben left the show due to her marriage, but her absence is still felt by the viewers.

However, the recent video shared by Aishwarya in which Neil enacted like Daya and Aishwarya as Jethalal reminded the fans of their funny and innocent chemistry. Their comic timing was loved by their fans.

The ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ actress wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji: “I can’t get over Daya &Jetha”

‘Pandya Store’ actor Kanwar Dhillon mentioned: “HaHaHahhaha mast”

Many of their fans also admired their video and commented: “You both are awesome actors…you have good chemistry with each other whether in reel or real love u both..”

