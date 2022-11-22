ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma recreate chemistry of Dayaben and Jethalal, fans react

NewsWire
0
13

Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi’s on-screen chemistry as Dayaben and Jethalal was loved by the audience in the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

In fact TV actress Aishwarya Sharma is also a big fan of this jodi and thus she recreated their chemistry with her husband and actor Neil Bhatt.

Dayaben and her hilarious and entertaining conversation with Jethalal in a Gujarati accent created a huge fan base of this jodi on social media. Disha, who played the character of Dayaben left the show due to her marriage, but her absence is still felt by the viewers.

However, the recent video shared by Aishwarya in which Neil enacted like Daya and Aishwarya as Jethalal reminded the fans of their funny and innocent chemistry. Their comic timing was loved by their fans.

The ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ actress wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji: “I can’t get over Daya &Jetha”

‘Pandya Store’ actor Kanwar Dhillon mentioned: “HaHaHahhaha mast”

Many of their fans also admired their video and commented: “You both are awesome actors…you have good chemistry with each other whether in reel or real love u both..”

20221122-063142

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parineeti Chopra shares BTS from picturesque locations of ‘Uunchai’

    Actor Siddharth talks about his experience of working in ‘Navarasa’

    Neha Sharma-starrer ‘Aafat-E-Ishq’ trailer out

    ‘Kapil Dev da jawab nahin!’: Audience floored with new ad