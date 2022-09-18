ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Neil Bhatt does a Kishore Kumar, performs maestro's ageless 'Eena Meena Deeka'

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actor Neil Bhatt dons the get-up of Kishore Kumar and performs his evergreen track ‘Eena Meena Deeka’ from the 1957 movie ‘Aasha’ on ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’.

As ace singers like Shaan and Kumar Sanu appeared on the show, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress Pranali Rathod also put on the get-up of Bappi Lahiri for ‘Dumb charades’ round.

Neil, who is seen as Virat in ‘GHKKPM’ talked about his performance on the show: “It is an absolutely amazing experience and it was an honour for me to perform this song and play Kishore Kumar Ji on the show.”

“This platform has become such a beautiful place for us all to enjoy each other’s company and meet admirable people like Kumar Sanu and Shaan. The experience has been fulfilling and I hope the audience keeps watching the show for these one-of-a-kind interactions,” he added.

Sumbul Touqueer of ‘Imlie’ fame took Shaan on the stage to dance with her.

Bringing families from daily soaps all together to compete with each other through different acts and dance performances, the reality show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’ airs on Star Plus.

20220918-152004

