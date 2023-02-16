Neil Bhatt, who gained a lot of popularity for his role as DCP Virat Chavan in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, recalled signing the contract for the show just before the pandemic and how he was doubtful if things would work out after the announcement of lockdown. He also expressed his excitement as his show has completed two years.

The actor is also known for playing Ranveer Singh Vaghela in ‘Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’.

He shared: “Being a part of this show has been a roller-coaster ride. My contract was signed on March 17, 2020, right before Covid, and the lockdown was announced on March 19. In my mind, I was skeptical about whether it would ever happen, but deep down I knew something miraculous would occur.”

“Ultimately, in July, the contract was re-signed and the show began. Despite the long waiting period, it was worth it. It has been an honour to be part of this journey, and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me,” added the ‘Laal Ishq’ actor.

The show which started on October 5, 2020, revolves around three lead characters Sai, played by Ayesha Singh, Paakhi, portrayed by Aishwarya Sharma, and Virat, played by Neil.

While talking about his association with the daily soap, Neil said: “I am thankful for being a part of ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ for the last two years. The show would not have been possible without the help of everyone who has worked on it. Whenever good people come together, the result is also worthwhile.”

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

