Neil Patrick Harris holidays with family, friends in Disney World

American actor Neil Patrick Harris is enjoying some family time at Disney World along with some friends who have never been to the famous park before.

In a recent Instagram post, the ‘Uncoupled’ star, 49, shared some sweet snaps from his trip to the theme park in Orlando, Florida with husband David Burtka, 47, and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, reports People magazine.

The family of four was also joined by ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress, Mariska Hargitay, 58, and her family – including husband Peter Hermann – who Harris revealed had never visited Walt Disney World before.

“We had a most amazing Disney adventure last week,” Harris wrote in the caption. “I got to narrate the exquisite Candlelight Processional (my 10th year!), our family created new holiday memories, and we brought friends who had never been to WDW before! Who doesn’t love Disney firsts!”

According to People, along with a group shot of the two families posing in front of Cinderella Castle, the actor also included photos from his Candlelight Processional narration and a family portrait with Burtka and their children.

“Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing such kindness to our family, for allowing Candlelight to exist, and for making so many dreams come true. Our family deeply appreciates it,” he finished the caption, tagging Burtka and Hargitay.

In October, Harris and Burtka celebrated their twins’ golden birthday when they turned 12 on the 12th. Harris shared photos of him hugging each of his children on Instagram along with a heartfelt sentiment in the caption.

20221225-130603

