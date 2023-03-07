INDIA

Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland CM for 5th term

NewsWire
0
0

Days after the NDPP-BJP alliance retained power in Nagaland for a second straight term, Nephiu Rio on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister for a record fifth term.

Along with the 72-year-old Rio, former Chief Minister and NDPP MLA Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and BJP leader Yanthungo Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers, while nine other legislators assumed office as cabinet ministers.

Governor La Ganesan administered the oath and secrecy to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers and nine other cabinet ministers at a function in Kohima, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were in attendance.

For the first time in Nagaland’s history, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) took oath as cabinet minister.

Kruse and Hekhani Jakhalu are the two women elected in the February 27 elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly for the first time.

Kruse and Jakhalu of NDPP elected from Western Angami and Dimapur-III assembly constituencies respectively.

Of the 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister, seven belong to NDPP and five from BJP.

The other cabinet ministers who took oath on Tuesday include, G. Kaito, Jacob Zhimomi, K.G. Kenye, Paiwang Konyak, Metsubou Jamir, Temjen Imna Along, C.L. John and Bashangmongba Chang.

The ruling NDPP (25 seats) and BJP (12) alliance retained power in Nagaland for a second straight term by winning 37 seats together in the 60-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, Rio, with this victory, has broken the record of veteran leader S.C. Jamir, who helmed the northeastern state thrice.

20230307-154802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Water logging across Delhi leaves commuters hassled

    Nitish assured caste census will be conducted in Bihar: Tejashwi

    Art binds linguistic diversity, regional characteristics in one thread: President

    Here’s why Huma was afraid of Sonakshi misplacing her phone