Nepal appoints new Governors in all 7 provinces

Kathmandu, Nov 5 (IANS) Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new governors of all the country’s seven provinces following their appointment the previous day.

Amid a program held at President’s office Sheetal Niwas, the newly appointed governors were sworn-in by Bhandari after being recommended by the K.P. Sharma Oli-led government, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new governors were nominated by a secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, which was formed after the merger of two major left-wing parties CPN Unified Marxist-Leninist and the CPN Maoist Centre.

The latest political development comes after the cabinet sacked all governors of seven provinces appointed by the then Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in January 2018.

–IANS

ksk/