SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Nepal avalanche: Three bodies recovered

NewsWire
0
0

Three bodies were recovered on Wednesday, a day after five pickers of yarsagumba, a caterpillar fungus, went missing following an avalanche in Darchula district in Nepal.

“The three bodies were recovered from 500 meters away from the incident site. The search for the two missing is continuing,” Kiran Joshi, the chief district officer, told Xinhua.

Initially, the avalanche left 12 people missing, but seven of them reported to the authorities later on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

As many as 29 police officers were mobilised for the search and rescue mission, Joshi said.

20230503-170602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shehbaz tells Pak Prez process started by him is violation of...

    Sheikh Hasina, the dynamic PM of B’desh turns 76

    Uniformed police to be stationed in Kabul

    On Maitri Diwas, Modi, Hasina commit to deepening bilateral ties