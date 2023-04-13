Nepal has become a founding member of the International Big Cats Alliance initiated by India.

During the launch of the alliance under India’s initiative, Minister for Energy Shakti Bahadur Basnet handed over the letter mentioning Nepal will be associated with the alliance as a founding member to Indian Minister for Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

Basnet had represented as the special envoy of Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias ‘Prachanda’ in the conference organised in India that took place from April 9-11, according to a statement issued by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife on Thursday. Only in April last year, Nepal has became the member of international solar alliance initiated by India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the alliance aimed at the conservation of seven big cats namely tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.

India has assured support over five years with guaranteed funding of $100 million for the alliance.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Minister Basnet said the tiger population in Nepal reached 335 in 2022 from 121 in 2010 as a result of the government working in partnership with local communities, security agencies and conservation partners. Representatives from 97 countries were present while announcing the alliance where different aspects of tiger conservation was discussed, said the statement.

Nepal successfully achieved its goal of doubling the tiger population by 2022, as per its commitment, along with 12 other tiger range countries, after the first tiger summit in 2010 in St Petersburg.

