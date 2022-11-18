Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator L. Ramana took ill during questioning by the officials of Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Nepal casino case.

A couple of hours after the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) reached the ED’s regional office in Hyderabad, he complained of discomfort, and was immediately shifted to a hospital by an ambulance.

The TRS leader recently underwent heart surgery.

The ED is questioning politicians for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Gurunath Reddy, a leader of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), had appeared before ED officials on Thursday.

The agency questioned Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav’s brothers Mahesh Yadav and Dharam Yadav on Wednesday.

They are also being questioned about the allegations that they went to Nepal, gambled at a casino, and violated FEMA rules.

The ED is also probing their alleged links with Casino agents Praveen Chikoti and Madhav Reddy.

The casino agents, already booked by the ED, allegedly used the hawala route to convert Indian rupees into Nepali currency and vice versa.

Srnivas Yadav’s personal assistant Harish has also been served the notice.

The ED has reportedly verified punters’ payments made in hawala and links to politicians and some celebrities who participated in casino programmes.

The casino agents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had allegedly used some Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities for promotion of high stakes gambling trips to the neighbouring country.

They are allegedly involved in ‘All In’ Casino Vegas by Big Daddy at Hotel Mechi Crown Jhapa in Nepal. They organised high stakes gambling for Indians who prefer to indulge in gambling in the safety of the neighbouring country.

The casino allegedly arranged special flights to take punters to Nepal from Hyderabad in June. For the four-day package, each gambler was reportedly charged Rs 3 lakh towards flight charges, hotel stay, food and entertainment.

